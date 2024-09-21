Dynatrace Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,598 call options on the company. This is an increase of 109% compared to the average daily volume of 3,150 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dynatrace by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $5,546,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 165,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 640.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 157,739 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DT opened at $51.34 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.