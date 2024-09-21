American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $25.90. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 561,788 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AHR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

