Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $43.12. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trupanion shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 104,413 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,165,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

