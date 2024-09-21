NIO Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 184,010 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 131,662 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

NIO Stock Down 2.2 %

NIO stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.82. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

