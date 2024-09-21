Oklo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 44,400 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 372% compared to the average volume of 9,412 call options.
Oklo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $18.80.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Oklo Company Profile
AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc
