Oklo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 44,400 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 372% compared to the average volume of 9,412 call options.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $18.80.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.