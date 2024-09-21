Stellantis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 17,349 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 132% compared to the typical volume of 7,475 put options.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth $54,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

