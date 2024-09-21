Telephone and Data Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,548 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 182% compared to the typical volume of 1,613 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,365,000 after acquiring an additional 320,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,761,000 after purchasing an additional 507,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,092,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 88,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,950,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 495,189 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.29%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

