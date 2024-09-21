Comparing Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -393.42% -15.87% -14.90% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and Sunrise New Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $19.74 million 13.09 -$65.55 million ($0.38) -3.84 Sunrise New Energy $45.05 million 0.57 -$24.23 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sunrise New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Solid Power has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solid Power and Sunrise New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats Solid Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.