Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) versus Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) and Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Structure Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Structure Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Structure Therapeutics N/A -20.12% -19.11% Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Structure Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.62 million ($0.77) -54.44 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A ($0.87) -3.38

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Structure Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Structure Therapeutics and Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Structure Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $84.63, indicating a potential upside of 101.87%. Given Structure Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Structure Therapeutics is more favorable than Hansa Biopharma AB (publ).

Summary

Structure Therapeutics beats Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. It is also developing oral small molecule therapeutics targeting other GPCRs for the treatment of pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases, including ANPA-0073, a biased agonist for apelin receptor, a GPCR that has been implicated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LTSE-2578, an investigational oral small molecule lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of IPF and PPF. The company was formerly known as ShouTi Inc. Structure Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions in Europe and the United States. The company offers Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies for the desensitization treatment of sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch test. It is also developing Novel immunoglobulin cleaving enzymes for Repeat dosing (NiceR) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, transplantation, and oncology; and Enzyme based antibody Enhancement (EnzE), which is cancer immunotherapy. The company has a collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics to assess imlifidase as a pre-treatment in limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) and duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); AskBio to evaluate imlifidase as a pre-treatment in pompe disease; and research and development collaboration agreement with Genethon to evaluate the safety and efficacy of imlifidase as pre-treatment to gene therapy in Crigler-Najjar syndrome patients with anti-AAV antibodies. Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

