Comparing Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Blue Ridge Real Estate”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $34.05 million 3.03 -$25.12 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $11.29 million 1.81 $2.40 million N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49% Blue Ridge Real Estate -15.00% -4.55% -4.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mobile Infrastructure and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned 9,061 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

