Critical Survey: Northann (NYSE:NCL) versus Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Northann (NYSE:NCL) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northann and Forward Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northann $15.18 million 0.28 -$7.13 million N/A N/A Forward Industries $31.36 million 0.11 -$3.74 million N/A N/A

Forward Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Northann.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northann -49.80% -6,763.31% -54.75% Forward Industries -10.22% -52.85% -6.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Northann and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Northann shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northann and Forward Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Forward Industries beats Northann on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

