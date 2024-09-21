Head-To-Head Analysis: Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) & Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT – Get Free Report) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and Carbon Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting USA Trust II $30.93 million 0.10 $270,000.00 N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Whiting USA Trust II and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting USA Trust II N/A 1,607.92% 588.52% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Whiting USA Trust II beats Carbon Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II is a statutory trust. The company was founded on December 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

