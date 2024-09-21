Head-To-Head Survey: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) vs. Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 8.19% 3.99% 3.27% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and Net Savings Link”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $2.60 billion 12.16 $374.70 million $0.73 105.99 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CoStar Group and Net Savings Link, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 3 12 0 2.80 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group presently has a consensus price target of $96.38, indicating a potential upside of 24.58%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

