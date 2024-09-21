Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 55,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 590,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

