Reviewing LandBridge (NYSE:LB) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. North European Oil Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. LandBridge pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. North European Oil Royalty Trust pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75 North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for LandBridge and North European Oil Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LandBridge currently has a consensus target price of $34.14, suggesting a potential downside of 11.83%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares LandBridge and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge N/A N/A N/A North European Oil Royalty Trust N/A 560.64% 238.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LandBridge and North European Oil Royalty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge $100.26 million 28.25 $260.42 million $3.56 10.88 North European Oil Royalty Trust $5.11 million 8.92 $21.17 million $1.31 3.79

LandBridge has higher revenue and earnings than North European Oil Royalty Trust. North European Oil Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LandBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LandBridge beats North European Oil Royalty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. In addition, it holds royalties for the sale of gas well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Keene, New Hampshire.

