Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SM Energy by 66.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

