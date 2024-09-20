Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.20

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 247712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

