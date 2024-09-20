Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.56

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $191.56 and last traded at $190.47, with a volume of 756488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Allstate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.93. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.