Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.16 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00003855 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $255.27 million and approximately $33.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.17 or 0.04045278 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00043229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,324,320 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

