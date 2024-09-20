Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.48 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Ankr has a market cap of $276.48 million and $11.48 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,842.32 or 0.99959728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007777 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02833405 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $18,293,269.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.