SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

