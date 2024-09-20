Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $426,528,000 after acquiring an additional 567,390 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,812,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,812,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 706,875 shares of company stock worth $130,909,198. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $199.64 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $206.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.