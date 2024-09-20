Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 911,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $309.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.97. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

