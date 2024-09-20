Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $4.53 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 129.9% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.