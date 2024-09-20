Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 513 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.7 %

Home Depot stock opened at $390.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.38. The company has a market cap of $387.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.04.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

