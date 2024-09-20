Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $32.49 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

