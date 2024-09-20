Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $15.96 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after buying an additional 522,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

SYK opened at $364.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.61 and its 200-day moving average is $342.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The company has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

