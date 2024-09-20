Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $47.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.