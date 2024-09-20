Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $83.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

