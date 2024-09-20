QUASA Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. QUASA has a market cap of $163,410.53 and approximately $1,297.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,842.32 or 0.99959728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007777 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197257 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,303.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.