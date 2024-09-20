NXM (NXM) Price Down 0.1% This Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,842.32 or 0.99959728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007777 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00058590 BTC.

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

