Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Tops $4,182.96 on Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $4,182.96 or 0.06680036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $34,346.52 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00262054 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
