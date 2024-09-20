Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $259,069.08 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,842.32 or 0.99959728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007777 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000334 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $274,632.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars.

