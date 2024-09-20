Theta Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.52 Million (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Theta Network has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Theta Network has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $19.52 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

