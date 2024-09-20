Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0828 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $7.35 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00043229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

