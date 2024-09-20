Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,375 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 178.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 510,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 326,900 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,292,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period.

TCAF opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

