Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.18 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

