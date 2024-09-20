Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $184,171,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 733,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $223.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

