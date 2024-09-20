Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024,658 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Oracle were worth $285,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,610,402 shares of company stock worth $230,556,257 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $167.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.44. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $173.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

