Clifford Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Clifford Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Clifford Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clifford Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 843,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

