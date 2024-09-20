Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $193.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $341.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

