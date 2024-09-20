Qubic (QUBIC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $201.63 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubic has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $201.63 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00262054 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 114,480,560,672,078 coins and its circulating supply is 112,546,976,413,437 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 114,480,560,672,078 with 112,546,976,413,437 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000182 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,301,200.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

