iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Boosted by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.5% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $226.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.16. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

