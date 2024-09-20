Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Shell by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

