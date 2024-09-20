iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Lowered by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $76,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481,976 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,597,000 after purchasing an additional 354,872 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

