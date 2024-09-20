GM Advisory Group LLC Has $54.59 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 3.5% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $54,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 290,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 266,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $325.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $326.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.35.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

