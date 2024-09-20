Yost Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000. Zoetis comprises 8.7% of Yost Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7,379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 173,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 171,210 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 540,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68,189 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 129.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Zoetis by 30.4% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,285,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,333,000 after buying an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.6 %

Zoetis stock opened at $193.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

