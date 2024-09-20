Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1,151.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:APH opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

