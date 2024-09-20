Ieq Capital LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,448,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,451 shares of company stock worth $95,552,289 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

Airbnb stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

