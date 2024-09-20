Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 161.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VB opened at $237.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day moving average of $222.76. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $238.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

